In A Pandemic?!: Kylie Jenner Dragged For Breaking Covid-19 Rules For Daughter Stormi’s Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner may have thrown the biggest toddler bash for her daughter’s 3rd birthday, but that didn’t stop the youngest of the Kardashian brood from being dragged on social media for breaking COVID-19 rules regarding gatherings.

According to published reports, despite the current stay at home order in place in Los Angeles, after returning from a girls’ trip abroad with her sisters, Kylie Jenner decided not to quarantine, but instead, she threw her daughter with Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, a lavish third birthday party.

“It’s coronavirus’s one-year anniversary soon and Kylie Jenner still doesn’t know what this virus can do and how it can actually harm people,” one fan wrote.

While this year’s soiree was smaller than previous years, the violating event still featured several people from multiple households-which is a direct violation of LA’s stay-at-home order currently in place to combat the COVID-19 cases, currently exceeding 1 million.

“Dear Kylie Jenner, [I know] you canceled Stormi World but u still held a big a– party for Stormi. Even it was a party for her it’s still a party in a pandemic and I didn’t see any masks,” another fan wrote. “Even if you’re a millionaire you can still catch the virus and give it to other people.”

On Monday, Kylie Jenner hosted a “cousin party” for her little girl’s third birthday, scaling down from last year’s “StormiWorld” bash amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The young beauty mogul took to her Instagram stories to defend her decision to host the party for her daughter’s birthday, stating that although the event reduced, she still wanted her daughter to feel “amazing.”

“I am just waiting for my 3-year-old to wake up, but ‘StormiWorld 3’ is canceled for obvious reasons,” the beauty mogul, 23, said in an Instagram story. “But, I still went all-out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and my family, which will be still just as amazing.”

Last year, Jenner spared no expense with her “StormiWorld” theme park bash for the then 2-year old’s birthday bash, which included “Frozen” and “Trolls”-inspired sub-sections.

This year, Stormi — whom Jenner shares with ex Travis Scott — dressed as a princess and was treated to sweets from “Stormi’s Candy Shop,” along with a carriage structure created out of balloons, and a blow-up slide for guests to play on.

The stay-at-home order states that people in LA must “minimize contact with others as much as possible,” with private gatherings involving more than three different households strictly prohibited, adding that any private gatherings that are held should take place outside.

As fans point out from many of the photos posted online, the Kardashian/ Jenner households alone violate the first rule of limiting interactions to less than three different households, with many also zeroing in on the fact that most in attendance were inside. And, finally, “singing, chanting, and shouting are strongly discouraged,” since all three activities increase the spread of respiratory droplets. The order states that if attendees do choose to sing, they should “wear a face covering at all times,” as fans once again noted that based on pictures posted by Kylie herself, most of those in attendance were maskless.

This isn’t the first time that the Kardashian clan has been under fire for the brazen attitude towards pandemic safety protocols. As previously reported, in October, Kim received huge backlash after revealing she’d rented a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday and enjoy a “brief moment of normality” with family and friends.

Days later, Kendall drew criticism after throwing her 25th birthday with over 100 people in attendance and an apparent social media ban in place in a bid to keep the whole bash a secret. The family was also criticized for violating guidelines to celebrate Thanksgiving together, before vacationing in Tahoe, Mexico, and Turks and Caicos.

In A Pandemic?!: Kylie Jenner Dragged For Breaking Covid-19 Rules For Daughter Stormi’s Birthday Party was originally published on hiphopwired.com

