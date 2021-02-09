Power to the People: Amanda Gorman Honored Pandemic Heroes During Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV‘s performers are being championed for “setting the tone” of the highly anticipated showdown and among those who graced the stage, was 22-year old Amanda Gorman.

On Sunday (Feb 7), the world watched the battle of the titans go down as the Tampa Bay Buccanneers faced off against the seemingly unstoppable Kansas City Cheifs but it was the artistry of the performers that stole the show, including Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, who once again made history as the first person to ever perform an original poem during the game, chose to share her spotlight with the hard workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

“Poetry at the Super Bowl is a feat for art and our country because it means we’re thinking imaginatively about human connection even when we feel siloed,” Amanda tweeted ahead of the show. “I’ll honor three heroes who exemplify the best of this effort. Here’s to them, to poetry, and to a #SuperBowl like no other.”

In her piece, titled “Chorus of the Captains,” Gorman saluted three honorees whose works have been essential during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Named honorary captains by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for their dedication to doing good in the midst of global adversity, Gorman spoke about Marine veteran James Martin, teacher Trimaine Davis, and ICU nurse Suzie Dorner during her historical moment for their bravery and helpfulness throughout their communities at a time when our neighbors need us most.

“They’ve taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations, uplifting their communities and nation as leaders, healers, and educators.,” Gorman said during her poem. “Let us walk with these warriors, charge on with these champions and carry forth the call of our captains. We celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion, by doing what is right and just, for while we honor them today, it is they who every day honor us.”

Check out her performance in its entirety below.

Power to the People: Amanda Gorman Honored Pandemic Heroes During Super Bowl LIV was originally published on hiphopwired.com

