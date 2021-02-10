Jay-Z & Nipsey Hussle Collab Featured In ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Trailer

As if we already needed more reason to support Judas And The Black Messiah, now we learn that the film will feature the highly anticipated Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z collaboration, “What It Feels Like.”

In the latest trailer to the Shaka King-directed biopic about assassinated Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, the new cut finds both Nipsey and Jay spitting some Black power inspired content with Hova dropping spiritual bars like “Black stones on my neck, y’all can’t kill Christ/Black Messiah is what I feel like/Sh*t ain’t gonna stop cause y’all spill blood/We gon’ turn up even more since y’all killed cuz.”

Jay-Z also references his verse on “Murder To Excellence,” off his Watch The Throne collaborate album with Kanye West, when he name-checked Hampton while noting that his birthday, Dec. 4, 1969, is on the same day cops gunned him down the Civil Rights activist in cold blood.

Aside from the film’s soundtrack holding this heater in the chamber, the Hit-Boy executive-produced project will be featuring some of the game’s most prolific MC’s including Nas, Rakim, and Black Thought amongst other of your favorite artists.

Judas And The Black Messiah debuts on HBO Max this Friday (February 12) with the soundtrack streaming on all platforms on the same day. Be sure to peep HHW’s interview with The Lucas Bros. about their contributions tothe film, too.

