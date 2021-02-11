The CDC Recommends Wearing Two Masks At Once

When the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in the United States in early 2020, the Trump led CDC initially downplayed the need for masks to help curb the spread of the virus because, well, Trump was in charge.

Now that the Biden/Harris administration has assumed control of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans are finally getting some non-politically motivated advice and anti-maskers about to be big mad at their latest recommendation. According to Buzz Feed News, the CDC released a new study on Wednesday (February 10) which found that not only is wearing a mask an effective tool in protecting yourself and others from the coronavirus, but wearing two at the same time helps even more.

That’s right. The CDC wants you to double-up on masks like we do on a new pair of Jordans that we love.

The research found that an infected person and non-infected person can reduce the transmission of the virus by 96.4% if both are wearing two masks a piece or one well fitted masks.

Any type of mask will provide more protection than no mask at all, but a well-fitted mask is better at blocking the tiny water particles called aerosols that are emitted while breathing, as well as blocking exposure to aerosols from others, she said.

Wearing a mask with a flexible wire over the nose, folding the ear loops on a mask, or wearing a cloth mask over a disposable mask can help improve the fit. The CDC also recommends mask fitters, which are plastic frames often constructed to an individual’s face shape that sit over a mask for a tighter fit.

“Bottom line is this,” Walensky said. “Masks work, and they work better when they have a good fit and are worn correctly.”

Like we said, anti-maskers are going to be hella tight about the latest recommendation.

While studies have found that if every American wore a mask for the next few months we’d be able to stop the pandemic dead in it’s tracks, far-right conspiracy theorists and MAGA supporters continue to defy the suggestion and spread the Rona as they please. It’s gotten to the point that some scientists believe it will take at least seven years for us to get life back to normal.

So for the sake of humanity, please, wear a damn mask. It’s not gonna kill ya! On the other hand, if you don’t wear a mask, that can actually cost you your life.

