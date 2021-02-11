Lil Yachty ft. Oliver Tree “A$$hole,” Sauce Twinz ft. Trippie Redd “Splash” & More | Daily Visuals 2.11.21

After a few years of rockin’ the boat and rubbing Hip-Hop purists the wrong way with his successful mumbling rap style, Lil Yachty is still doing his thing and he obviously doesn’t care who says what about him.

Such is evident in his latest goofy visuals to the Oliver Tree assisted “A$$hole” where Oliver juxes Yachty’s Sailing Team piece only to get hunted down and tortured by the Captain of the Boat crew. Don’t sleep on Yachty and his peoples. Need we remind y’all of the smacketh down they layeth on haters?

Down in H-Town the Sauce Twinz hit up Trippie Redd for an assist in their clip to “Splash” where the three men burn some trees, count some cash and floss buckets of ice.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Asian Doll, Locksmith, and more.

LIL YACHTY FT. OLIVER TREE – “A$$HOLE”

SAUCE TWINZ FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “SPLASH”

ASIAN DOLL – “NUNNADET SH*T”

YOUNG DRUMMER BOY & DRAKEO THE RULER – “QUIT

LOCKSMITH – “LOCKBUSTER”

PESO PESO FT. SAUCE GOHAN – “SALSA GOAT”

J STONE – “LAST OF A DYIN’ BREED”

