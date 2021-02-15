Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G. Doc ‘I Got A Story To Tell’

Another Notorious B.I.G. documentary?—yes, please. Netflix has the honor of dropping a new look at the origin story of the Hip-Hop King of New York in a new doc titled Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell.

The documentary will be released on March 1 and touts rare footage that covers the Brooklyn’s MC’s meteoric rise to rap superstardom. From the looks of the trailer, all the players who where there to help make it happen are involved including the late rapper’s mother Voletta Wallace, his day one Lil Cease and Bad Boy Records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Mama Wallace and I had a conversation about creating the first Estate sanctioned documentary about BIG’s life and the initial thought was to have the story told from the perspective of his fans globally and how they were inspired by him and his music,” said Biggie’s former manager Wayne Barrow, who serves as an executive producer, told Rolling Stone.

A testament to his greatness, in late 2020 the Notorious B.I.G. was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Peep the trailer for Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell below. We consider this essential viewing off g.p.

