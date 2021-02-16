A week after the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs celebrated their first Super Bowl win in more than a decade, some sad news came from the Sunshine State as former Bucs wide receiver, Vincent Jackson passed away at the young age of 38-years-old.

According to WFLA the former three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was discovered lifeless in his hotel room this past Monday (February 15) by the housekeeper when she entered his room at 11:30am. Jackson had been staying at Homewood Suites at 10240 Palm River Road in Brandon since Jan. 11 but it wasn’t until his family reported him missing on Feb. 10 that police began to search for Jackson and found him two days later. After speaking with him and addressed his well-being, they closed the case and went about their day. Three days later he was dead.

There were no signs of trauma, deputies said. The medical examiner’s office has yet to assess the cause of death.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

In his statement, the sheriff called Jackson a “devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they’re not hurting themselves, we can’t rule out the possibility that Jackson was suffering from the condition.

Regardless our hearts and prayers go out to the Jackson family and hope they’re able to cope through such a trying time.

Rest in peace, Vincent.

Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel Room was originally published on hiphopwired.com

