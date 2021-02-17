Sean “Diddy” Combs Bringing The Crew League Basketball Series To REVOLT

Plenty of folks in the entertainment business claim to have skills on the basketball court, and a new series coming this week to REVOLT will reveal if some of the game’s hottest names can back that up. Sean “Diddy” Combs will bring The Crew League series to his network, featuring a number of celebrities and their friends going head to head in an unscripted show like none other.

The news was announced Wednesday (Feb. 17) by REVOLT regarding The Crew League, billed as an ” unscripted basketball competition series” with a grand prize to the top-winning team. Season one of The Crew League will feature the likes of Swae Lee, Russ, Lil Mosey, Jack Harlow, The Kid LAROI, DDG, Lil Keed, and G Herbo among other stars.

The teams will be squaring off for a $100,000 cash award and, of course, the coveted bragging rights of being the best celebrity hooper out there. t’s not all about the cash and boasting, however, as the winning squad will pledge half of their winning to charity.

“The Crew League delivers REVOLT’s mission of creating meaningful content that shifts cultural norms and offers a fresh perspective – The Crew League is a dope way for artists to do something they love, while still giving back to causes that are important to them,” Diddy offered in a statement.

Produced by Psycho Films, The Crew League will have color commentary from Buster Scher, social media funnyman Druski, and musical artist 24KGoldn, along with halftime shows and post-game pressers much like the pros do.

“This show was created to showcase not only the celebrity talent involved but also the “crews” around them. The celebrities’ entourages’ are integral to the success of the entire group, Elie Maroun, Co-Founder & Commissioner of The Crew League, added in a statement. “We had the idea to create this show after a few music industry friends decided to play a couple pick-up basketball games in L.A. After playing with PARTYNEXTDOOR, The Weeknd and their teams, I realized if we were to broadcast this, people would love it! That’s when The Crew League was born.”

The Crew League was co-founded by Maroun alongside Jordan A. Stern. Both have longstanding ties with Diddy as well.

“We are thrilled and honored to be partnering with our mentor, Diddy, on The Crew League,” Jordan A. Stern, Co-Founder of The Crew League, also stated. “Diddy helped pave the way for Elie and I to explore these types of entrepreneurial opportunities, and seeing things come full circle is a blessing. Working with partners who also understand the consumption trends of our culturally relevant Gen Z & Millennial fans will allow us to disrupt and revolutionize current content offerings.”

The Crew League will air this Friday (Feb. 19) on the REVOLT YouTube channel. The first season of the show will wrap up between March 5-7. From there, The Crew League will air weekly on REVOLT’s television outlet on Mondays at 10:00 PM ET beginning on Feb. 22.

