Blue Ivy Makes Appearance In New Ivy Park Ad, Internet Can’t Get Enough

Beyonce has been showcasing the drip with the release of her upcoming Ivy Park collection, but it was Blue Ivy who once again stole the show.

On Wednesday (Feb 17), the 9-year-old heiress made a surprise appearance in the latest promo for Icy Park, the upcoming collaborative line between Adidas and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park imprint’s campaign video. While the campaign has featured appearances by a limited number of A-list talent, including Gucci Mane and Hailey Baldwin modeling head-turning pieces from the wintry collection, it’s Blue Ivy who stole the show.

In the ads, you see Beyoncé and Blue standing side by side, as the eldest Carter heir dons a cropped jacket and sneakers from the upcoming collection. In another scene, Blue spins and jumps and throws up a peace sign, while wearing shiny pants and a designer face mask.

In an affectionate post on Instagram highlighting Blue’s modeling debut, grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, revealed that originally, Blue wasn’t even part of the campaign and just “inserted” herself into it.

“My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little supermodel in her Ivy Park,” Knowles-Lawson wrote on Instagram. “Swing your hair Blue!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No, she was not supposed to be in it! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you.’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ”

Of course, fans were delighted by the cameo and took to social media to share why once again Blue Ivy is stunting on everyone’s life.

SINGER DANCER

🤝 🤝

BLUE IVY

🤝 🤝

MODEL MAKEUP

ARTIST — nᴮ (@bgkcslays) February 17, 2021

Blue Ivy’s Resumé at 9 years old: -Grammy Nominated Singer/songwriter

-Makeup artist to the stars

-Queen of Rap

-Children’s Book Narrator

-Epidemiologist

-Pro Dancer/Choreographer

-Actress

-Artist management for Jay Z and Beyoncé

-MODEL

pic.twitter.com/j1eFb4Irc6 — yoncemyname (@yoncemyname) February 17, 2021

The Adidas x Ivy Park Icy Park collection will hit Adidas’ online store Friday, February 19, and select retailers on Saturday.

Check out the full ad below.

