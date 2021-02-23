Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison

Bobby Shmurda is officially a free man. Reportedly, the Brooklyn rapper was released from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility at around 8:30 am on Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning.

According to TMZ, Shmurda will be on parole until Feb. 23, 2026.

Word is that Quavo was planning to pick up the “Hot N*gga” rapper from jail.

This story is developing.

