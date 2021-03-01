Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts Golden Globe Award On His Behalf

Chadwick Boseman is no longer here with us, but his passing still hurts. The late actor won a posthumous Golden Globe Award for his role in director George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, tearfully accepted the award on his behalf.

Many big moments happened for the culture during the awards show, but Simone Ledward’s speech brought out the emotion in everyone watching. Boseman took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal as the fictional Jazz trumpeter Levee Green, representing the real-life history of Black music appropriation in America.

During her speech, Simone Ledward fought back the tears as she tried to put the words together, speaking on behalf of her late husband. She said the late actor would thank God as well as Wolfe, his parents, and his fellow castmates, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, and Dusan Brown.

“He would say something beautiful; something inspiring,” Taylor tearfully said. “Something that would amplify that little voice inside all of us that tells you: you can; that tells you to keep going; that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

“I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love,” she added.

The reactions to Simone Ledward’s acceptance speech on her husband’s behalf were met with emotion on social media as well, and it safe to assume there wasn’t a dry eye across the country after watching her speech.

This isn’t the first time Simone Ledward had to accept an award on Boseman’s behalf since he tragically passed away in August 2020 from his secret battle with stage 4 colon cancer. During the 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards, she accepted the Actor Tribute award for Boseman, who was also nominated for his role in the critically acclaimed Netflix film.

“As an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth,” Taylor said as she accepted the award./ “He is the most honest person I’ve ever met…because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth. He actively searched for it in himself, in those around him, and in the moment.”

“The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live in line with the divine purpose for your life…and so it became how he lived his life, day in and out. Imperfect but determined,” she added.

There is still one more event, The Oscars, and Boseman could easily win an Acadamy Award as well.

We would love to see it.

