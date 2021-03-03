Megan Thee Stallion & Her Body-Ody Star In Calvin Klein’s 2021 Spring Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion can now add a Calvin Klein ad campaign to her growing list of accomplishments.

Thee Stallion and her now boo’d up cakes look absolutely stunning in her in Calvins in the company’s new Spring 2021 campaign that continues Calvin Klein’s minimalistic approach.

In the campaign’s short film directed by Terence Nance, the “Good News” crafter stars alongside actor/musician Anthony Ramos (Hamilton/ She’s Gotta Have It), futurist/activist Janaya Future Khan, actor Jacob Elordi, musician Koffee, skate collective Queer Skate LA, singer/songwriter Rina Sawayama, musician/skateboarder Sage Elsesser, and dancer Vinson Fraley.

Photographer Mario Sorrenti handles the still department capturing Thee Stallion and her fellow co-stars in classic Calvin Klein staples like its denim jeans, iconic monogram underwear that features a new update in the form of breathable support in the popular undergarments thanks to Air Fx Tech.

The 2021 spring campaign will also feature other monochromatic and gender-neutral pieces like cotton rib tanks and trucker jackets, and more, which can all be purchased now by going here.

Outside of her July incident where she alleges singer/rapper Tory Lanez shot her, Thee Stallion has been enjoying nothing but success. Her debut album, which features the smash hits “Body” and the DaBaby assisted track “Cry Baby,” debuted at no.2 on Billboard’s 200 album chart.

To celebrate her 26th birthday, she dropped her “Southside Forever Freestyle,” which featured Juicy J while also confirming that rapper Pardison Fontaine is her new love interest. The Stallion was also nominated for 4 Grammys, Best Rap Song, Best Record plus Best Rap Performance for Savage Remix featuring Beyonce, and Best New Artist. It would be a safe bet to believe she will be taking home at least one award.

You can watch the short film featuring Megan Thee Stallion below.

—

Photo: Calvin Klein / Mario Sorrenti

Megan Thee Stallion & Her Body-Ody Star In Calvin Klein’s Spring Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion & Her Body-Ody Star In Calvin Klein’s 2021 Spring Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: