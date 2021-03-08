Hundreds Line Up For Westside Gunn’s Buffalo Kids Store Grand Opening

Westside Gunn is showing that his magic touch extends to operating retail too. His new brick and mortar location launch was a special moment for his city.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Griselda Records founder finally opened up his Buffalo Kids store in his hometown of Buffalo, New York. On Saturday, March 6 he and his staff welcomed hundreds of fans to the his new boutique. By the looks of the photos it seemed that the town represented for their local star in a major way. He detailed his enthusiasm and appreciation via lengthy Instagram post.

“The @waldengalleria said I had the biggest opening(line) of All-time that they’ve ever seen in 32yrs no jordan, no Yeezy, No Apple… NOTHING!!! This is what Culture looks like All races, ppl from All over the country, not 1 incident, just All ” he wrote. this pic was just just the first part of the line it was this x4 minimum.. I Thank U ALL who came and supported and even in line right now I promise to keep spreading as much ART as possible #BUFFALOKIDS #GXFR #ART #CULTURE #ICON #FLYGOD Please Follow @buffalokidsgallery”.

The shop not sells apparel, like limited-edition merch, but also doubles as an art gallery. Also on sale are prints including a five foot Jean Michel Basquiat inspired MF DOOM tribute and other pieces relating to the “Allah Sent Me” rapper’s discography. Additionally their online shop also sold out as well.

Photo: Houseparty/Harris Freeman

