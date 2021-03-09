The Notorious B.I.G.’s 10 Best Freestyles & Guest Verses

Today (March 9) marks the 24th anniversary of the death of the OG King of New York and Hip-Hop icon, The Notorious B.I.G. Only 24-years-old at the time, Biggie had ascended from a revered New York MC to global superstar in just a matter of a few short years and to this day is considered by millions to be the greatest rapper of all-time.

Classic hits like “Juicy,” “Big Poppa” and “One More Chance (Remix)” propelled him to a stratosphere few artists experienced in the age of beepers, pay phones, and snail mail. In other words, Biggie didn’t have nor need social media to crown him king in Hip-Hop’s golden era of legendary rappers, crews, and producers.

To celebrate the life and memory of The Notorious B.I.G. a.k.a. Biggie a.k.a. Big Poppa a.k.a Frank White a.k.a The Greatest Rapper of All-Time, HipHopWired has composed Biggie’s 10 best freestyles. While everyday fans will be familiar with the album material and a few joints on here that’s gotten burn over the decades, this list contains bars that only the hardest and most devoted of Biggie fans would be familiar with.

From his underground freestyles that had cassettetape ribbons poppin’ due to heads pressing that “Rewind” button to guest verses that flew under the radar, Big constantly proved that he didn’t just have bars, he had bricks of work on deck.

Check out our list of Biggie’s best freestyles and guest verses below and let us know your thoughts and if we excluded anything you thought was worth in the comments sections.

“Guess you can say youse the one I trusted/Who would ever think that you would spread like mustard?” – Junior M.A.F.I.A. “Get Money”

“Wherever I go my crew is true to swarm/Got stripes in New York like Yankee uniforms.” – The Notorious B.I.G. & The Lox Funkmaster Flex Freestyle

“The ni**a with the shotty still bustin’, cussin’ ‘maricons and putas, all i’m tryin’ to do is shot ya’/two shots in the ruga, boo-ya! Blew his ass out then I passed out.” – (Real Ni**az) Road To Riches Death Row Freestyle

“Gimme all the chickenheads from Pasadena to Medina!” – Total ft. The Notorious B.I.G., “Can’t You See”

“Raw nights I perform like Mike/Anyone, Tyson, Jordan, Jackson, action, pack guns, ridiculous…” – Puff Daddy ft. The Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes, “Victory”

“I been had skills/Cristal spills, high bills in Brazil/About a mill in ice grills.” – Puff Daddy ft. The Lox, Lil Kim & The Notorious B.I.G., “All About The Benjamins”

“I been robbin’ n*ggas since Run and ’em was singing ‘here we go’ snatchin’ ropes at the Roxy, homeboy.” – Junior M.A.F.I.A., “Player’s Anthem”

“Flippin’ coke in corner store bodegas, in the backroom playin’ Sega/Street Fighter 2, i’m inviting you, bring your writin’ crew and they dopest rhyme/I get up in that ass every time!” – Pudgee The Phat Bastard ft. Lord Tarique & The Notorious B.I.G., “Think Big”

“Watch they entourage turn yours into just mirages/Disappearing acts/Strictly 9’s and Macs/killers be serial/copper filled material.” – Shaquille O’Neal ft. The Notorious B.I.G., “You Can’t Stop The Reign”

“Biggie Smalls is the wickedest/Ni**as say i’m pu**y, I dare you to stick ya d*ck in this/If I was p*ssy i’d be filled with syphilis, herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia/gettin’ rid of ya!” – The Notorious B.I.G. Mister Cee Freestyle, “The Wickedest”

The Notorious B.I.G.’s 10 Best Freestyles & Guest Verses was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: