“I Watch Japanese Porn”: Gunplay Addresses Anti-Asian Comment Backlash

Rapper Gunplay is addressing his racist comments after footage surfaced showing him hurling a number of deeply offensive comments and anti-Asian slurs at someone on Instagram Live.

On Sunday a video was posted online that featured the Florida rapper seemingly going off on a fan, before spewing a racial epithet along with several offensive stereotypes, including accusing the fan of spreading the telenovel coronavirus by telling him to “get off” of his live, before he “makes it get coronavirus.” Before later pulling a page out of the Trump playbook by referring to coronavirus as the racist title, “China virus,” an inaccurate and inflammatory term which has become a staple among racists over the past year.

“You f**king Chinese g**k. You Lo Mein, Lao Mein, corona-having ass muthf**ka,” Gunplay said. “You’re the one who f**ked up this whole sh*t. Get off my Live, g**k … your race F’d up the world.You’re not qualified to even speak in America … You are Chinese, n***a. “You fucked up the world. How does it feel to have your race fuck the world up, n***a? You fucked up football.”

After catching swift backlash over the now viral clip, the Maybach Music artist is changing his tune regarding his anti-Asian view noting that he “loves Asians” before adding he “watches Japanese porn” and that his rant was a result of the fan trolling him and calling him the n-word first.

“They got me on there hatin’ on Asians, dawg, when I love Asians,” Gunplay said. “I watch Japanese porn, so shut the f**k up, first of all. Second of all, motherf**kin’, you didn’t see when the motherf**ker was trolling me calling me n***a the whole time, trolling me the whole time. So when you come with a knife at a fight, I’m gonna shoot you in the f**king front of your forehead with my words.”

Gunplay went onto state that he “f**ks with the Asian community” adding that his jeweler “is Asian” before claiming that those criticizing the slurs-filled original clip are ruining his chances at sexual relationships.

“I have no problems with Asians, you know, I would love to f**k an Asian bitch,” he said. “I been to the motherf**kin’ massage place. I fucked one before. They got some good pu**y. You see what I’m saying? I’m trying to get me some Asian pu**y here. Y’all f**king me up now.”

Chinese rapper, China Mac responded to his ignorance stating that while he is not condoning his words, he feels that the statement was made under the influence.

“I don’t know who he is talking to, because he is not just talking about Asian people like period, he is talking specifically to somebody,” China Mac said in the video, “Just watching that clip … I wanna say to him is I hope that’s not his true feelings towards a whole set of people … I hope that [he said this] just out of anger … I hope that that was out of being coked-up drugged-up and not in the right state of mind. I hope that that is not how you truly feel but if you do … f**k you, suck a d*ck. I hope that he did it in a way where he was upset ’cause I know a lot of people saying crazy [things when they are upset], I’m not condoning this.”

Check out his “apology” below.

