Rich The Kid Arrested for Gun Possession at Airport

What is it with rappers forgetting they have guns in their luggage at the absolute worst time? On Monday (March 15), Rich The Kid was arrested at LAX after the authorities found a firearm in his carry-on.

According to TMZ, the “Nasty” rapper, who is currently signed to Republic Records, got pinched with a loaded firearm. Reportedly, Rich was going through security around 1pm PT when the gun was found. Although he was arrested, he has already been released after getting charged with carrying a loaded firearm in public.

If the scenario sounds familiar, rappers like Juelz Santana (who did time) and Gorilla Zoe, and way too many more, have also been popped for having guns in their baggage while trying to board airplanes.

Lately, Rich the Kid has been getting more publicity for his struggle than his actual music. Dude has been sued by Fashion Nova, for collecting a bag without actually promoting their goods, allegedly, and by his own management. Then that’s him getting sued for failing to pay for his jewelry tab to the tune of a cool $234,000.

The struggle is very real.

