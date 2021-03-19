Big BSF: Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Drop Of ‘ The Plugs I Met 2’ Project

Benny The Butcher is back to cheffing up that good work after 2020 unveiled his stellar album with Hit-Boy in Burden of Proof, and a mixtape with his Black Soprano Family squad, Da Respected Sopranos. The Buffalo, N.Y. MC’s newest drop is a collaborative effort with Harry Fraud titled The Plugs I Met 2, a fitting sequel of that Tana Talk energy Benny is known for.

The skill of The Butcher is intact as ever, showing no signs of slowing down his pitch-perfect output and proves that he can rap over anything put in front of him. With Fraud’s signature, big-sounding production, Benny capably handles the duties of a veteran street narrator as he details some of the darker periods of his life on the block but also celebrates the trappings of his fame.

The project is also packed with features, including those linked heavily with Fraud. The late Chinx shows up on the moving “Overall” while Tity Boi AKA 2 Chainz provides bars on the “Plug Talk” track. Fat Joe shows up on the standout “Talkin’ Back” and French Montana and Jim Jones continue their repaired connection on “Longevity” with the Capo anchoring the track with one of his strongest verses to date.

While there aren’t any features from the Griselda camp, Rick Hyde of the Black Soprano Family outfit shows up for the soul-stirring “Survivor’s Remorse” and the album ends on a powerful note with the lead single “Thanksgiving.”

It isn’t known what Benny The Butcher coming down the pipeline in the coming months, but these nine tracks should hold over most fans until then.

