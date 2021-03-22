Earth, Wind & Fire & The Isley Brothers Next Up In VERZUZ

VERZUZ came about during the heights of the pandemic and gave fans around the world an escape from the doldrums via their friendly competition battle slash celebration. With the world easing back to normal, the platform is still quite strong and has announced legendary bands Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Isley Brothers are next to square off.

This past Saturday (March 20), fans of the Wu-Tang Clan got a treat for the ages after seeing close allies Raekwon and Ghostface Killah go head to head. With both men already over the age of 50, their energy and a long list of classic tracks between them transported them back to the days of their youth but in the best ways possible.

At the conclusion of the Chef vs. Toney Starks, the VERZUZ social media team introduced a slew of events but the upcoming Easter Sunday battle between the Elements and the Isleys most certainly piqued the interest of a large number of folks across social media.

Earth, Wind & Fire got their start in 1969 in Chicago, Ill., founded by drummer Maurice White, Wade Flemons, and Don Whitehead. Sadly, the founding trio is no longer with us but the band lives on with Philip Bailey, his son Philip Jr., Verdine White, and more.

The Isley Brothers began in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1954 as a singing trio with O’Kelly Isley Jr., Ronald Isley, and Rudolph Isley. The band has changed formation over the years but they have undoubtedly shifted the soundscape with their soulful and sultry song offerings over the decades.

Also coming up is a VERZUZ battle featuring colleagues Redman and Method Man, fittingly enough on 4/20. There is also a Mother’s Day special event coming as well. VERZUZ also has a Rematch VERZUZ but they’re not revealing the names yet.

