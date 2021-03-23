Lil Mama Is Starting A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’ To Battle LGBTQ Bullying, Allegedly

Lil Mama is catching heat after making disparaging comments advocating for a “heterosexual rights movement,” basically teetering on the edge of homophobia.

In an Instagram post dated last week, the “Lip Gloss” rapper shared her experiences with bullying from the LGBTQ community that inspired her pseudo-activism, reports Complex.

“Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL, get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or makeup looks, how much money they have, etc,” she said in her post. “There are so many people afraid to give their honest opinion (sic) because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context. I don’t have to prove myself by reminding people that I have loved ones of the LGBTQ+ Community. When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all.”

Lil Mama being a VERY LOUD transphobe after EVERYTHING she’s been through publicly was not something I had on my 2021 bingo card 😩 pic.twitter.com/szBVqDv681 — 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚊💜 (@_theeunicorn_) March 19, 2021

The comments are among many instances where she’s shared highly problematic opinions about transgender people throughout her struggling career.

Earlier this month, Lil Mama, born Niatia Jessica Kirkland, posted her thoughts on teenagers transitioning following First Lady Michelle Obama’s interview with Zaya Wade, the 13-year-old transgender daughter of Dwayne Wade.

“So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a driver’s license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’ their gender? This is insanity America,” she proclaimed in a since-deleted post.

She added, “DEPOPULATION AT ANY COST CAT FIGHTS SWORD FIGHTS Used be a cat now ima dog WHATEVER TO STOP NEW LIFE REPRODUCTION.”

She’s since clarified her remarks during an Instagram Live conversation but did little to repair the damage caused to those offended by her words.

The controversy started after Twitter users resurfaced old clips from her appearance on MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew showing the rapper criticizing a transgender dancer/choreographer Leiomy Maldonado after her group’s performance.

“Leiomy, come on. Your behavior, it’s unacceptable,” said Lil Mama, who judged the competition series for seven seasons. “I just feel that you always have to remember your truth. “You were born a man and you are becoming a woman. If you’re going to become a woman, act like a lady… You know what I’m saying? It gets too crazy and it gets confusing.”

Would you consider this a form of bullying?🧐 pic.twitter.com/d1SjyxrZlw — ♈️: THE DUKE OF HENNY🥃 (@cleverbynature_) March 18, 2021

