Benny The Butcher Talks Houston Shooting With ‘Big Facts Podcast’

Benny The Butcher made the news last November after an incident in Houston, Texas went completely left and resulted in him being shot in the leg. Although he’s long moved on, the shooting still gets mentioned in every interview and the Buffalo, N.Y. yet again had to explain his side of things in a recent appearance.

The Black Soprano Family honcho was a guest of the Big Facts Podcast with DJ Scream, Baby Jade, and Big Bank, detailing some of his recent moves including the release of his joint album The Plugs I Met 2 with producer Harry Fraud.

During the chat, the hosts took Benny back to the moment where he ran into some funk while trying to get a pack of t-shirts after doing some heavy shopping in a nearby mall.

“I want people to know that whatever happened, happened. I’m a street n*gga. I’m not nowhere crying off of that and I’m more famous than I thought I was” Benny explained.

He added, “Them n*ggas was dumb for that. Them n*ggas was dumb. I feel like n*ggas really didn’t want no jewelry. They try to take my dignity and my integrity but I’m solid as they come”

“I done took sh*t from n*ggas. That’s part of the game. That’s how it go,” Benny concluded on that point, clearly understanding the code of the streets that it can happen to anyone regardless of status or stripes.

Thankfully, Benny The Butcher is here to retell the story and it’ll likely follow him for the rest of his career but, as witnessed on his latest project, the sword and the observations remain sharp as ever.

Check out the clip in question below and keep scrolling to see the full Big Facts Podcast interview.

