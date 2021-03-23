Woman Who Rallied To Get Black ‘Teen Vogue’ Editor Fired Over Problematic Tweets Has Racist Past of Her Own

A Teen Vogue staffer who opposed the hiring of former editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond, was discovered to have tweeted the n-word three times over 10 years ago.

According to Newsweek, Christine Davitt, who works as a senior social media manager for Teen Vogue called a white friend the n-word in two posts on Twitter in 2009, reports Fox News. “I love the contradictory nature of the phrase ‘white n—a,” she wrote in a third post written in 2010. Davitt identifies as having white and Filipino ancestry.

Funny how people like @christinedavitt forget the language they’ve used in the past but don’t mind chastising others for doing so. pic.twitter.com/79phxDSpcz — Crystal&Rob Janosek (@crystal_janosek) March 21, 2021

Alexi McCammond, who was slated to start as top editor of Conde Nast’s Teen Vogue next week, has resigned amid a firestorm of protests over racist and homophobic comments she made on social media during her college days.

The 27-year-old McCammond was seen as a rising star who covered Joe Biden’s presidential campaign last year for Axios. In 2019, the National Association of Black Journalists named her emerging journalist of the year.

But shortly after Conde Nast announced her hiring to helm its flagship teen magazine, deleted tweets from her days at the University of Chicago a decade ago resurfaced. Last weekend, over 20 Teen Vogue staffers circulated a letter to Conde Nast chief content officer Anna Wintour and CEO Roger Lynch registering their dismay.

Last week, McCammond resigned amid a firestorm of protests over racist and homophobic comments she made on social media during her college days. Davitt was among more than 20 Teen Vogue employees who posted a letter to Twitter advocating for McCammond’s firing after social media users re-shared McCammond’s past homophobic and anti-Asian tweets from 2011.

“We’ve heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you. In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments,” the statement reads. “We are hopeful that an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience.”

The publication announced it decided to part ways with McCammond, heightened by the mass shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, six of which were of Asian-American women. Pressure also mounted after two major companies suspended their ads.

Since her past racist tweets were revealed, Davitt has changed her social media accounts to private.

