Master & Dynamic’s New MW08 Wireless Earbuds Have A New Look & ANC Feature

Master & Dynamic’s popular wireless earbuds have finally been upgraded.

Tuesday (March 23), the New York-based headphone company that boasts Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant as an investor unveiled its newest product, the MW08 true wireless earbuds. It’s been some time since the company has launched a new product, 2019, to be exact, mainly blessing fans of the brand with collections like the Durant Nike KD 13 inspired one it dropped back in January.

Users of the previous model, the MW07, should be excited to learn about the MW08 that keeps the same similar design but is sporting some significant upgrades and made from new materials. Like its predecessor, the new model costs $299 at launch and feature hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient sound modes, and slightly larger drivers.

The earbuds ditch the acetate shell the MW07 used for ceramic with an aluminum band that sees the antenna housed around the edge. With its new design, the MW08 has a much more polished look and is much smaller than the previous model, thanks to removing the fit wing that the MW07 had.

The on-board controls return and feature a multi-function button located on the right earbud that allows you to play or stop the music, skip tracks, activate pairing mode, or beckon the voice assistant. A volume rocker allows you to activate or disable the ambient sound and ANC from the left earbud. Another new feature is the addition of a third microphone, bringing up to three on each side that is supposed to keep calls sounding crips and clear with “superior wind reduction,” the company boasts.

The charging case keeps it shiny esthetic depending on which color you choose, but this time around opens up from the top instead of horizontally. The case is made to stand up on its short side rather than lay flat, with the company relocating the USB-C jack to the right side.

The new hybrid active noise cancellation is the bread and butter of the MW08 earbuds. It comes in two modes, ANC Max and All Day ANC. There are also two ambient sound modes, Voice and Awareness, that give the wearer more options to adjust to the noise in their current surroundings. There are slightly larger 11mm Beryllium drivers under the hood that help the MW08 deliver the company’s “signature sound.”

Also new is the M&D Connect companion app. This is a first for Master & Dynamic and will allow MW08 wearers to control the earbuds features through their smartphones and monitor battery levels. Unfortunately, the companion app will not be compatible with the MW07 model.

Speaking of battery life, the MW08 can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. You get an additional 30 hours of listening time when you use the included charging case. Sadly, the case does not support wireless charging, so you will need the cable to recharge the case fully. Also, if you’re worried about how they will hold up during a workout, the MW08 earbuds are IPX5 rated water-resistant, so you’re sweat shouldn’t be a problem.

The MW08 earbuds come in black, white, blue, and brown and will be available via Master & Dynamic beginning March 30th for $299. The MW07 will see a price cut dropping to $249 upon the MW08’s release.

—

Photo: Master & Dynamic / MW08 Wireless Earbuds

Master & Dynamic’s New MW08 Wireless Earbuds Have A New Look & ANC Feature was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: