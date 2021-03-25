If you’ve been a longtime supporter of DJ Akademiks or The Joe Budden Podcast, then it should be known to you that there’s been some tension between the two entities previously. Given the perceived issues happening with Budden and his current co-hosts, Ak took a shot at Rory and Mal by offering them jobs detailing one of his expensive rides.

Via an Instagram post, the Everyday Struggle and streaming host showed off his new collection of vehicles in the driveway of his home, which appears to be sitting on a nice plot of land. The caption of the photo quotes Drake and takes a shot at Rory and Mal.

“Heard the stooges on strike..don’t worry I still need a full time detailer for my cars,” Ak wrote. He then went on to quote Drake lyrics from the track “Do Not Disturb” from the More Life project.

From IG:

Drake told y’all. “last chance I get to make sure u take it personally. my life centered around competition and currency”.

“Done talk now cuz there’s other sh*t that’s concerning me”

The news of the week in the broadcasting world has been the shakeup happening right now with Budden’s popular podcast. For two shows straight, Jamil “Mal” Clay and Rory Farrell have been absent from their usual posts on the program.

On a Wednesday (March 24) episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden addressed the rift between his co-hosts and longtime friends, expressing that there may have been some ongoing tension between himself and Farrell that threatened to boil over.

Fan theories are rampant but Budden assured listeners that he’s spoken with both gentlemen and when things are correct, Rory and Mal will return.

—

Photo: Twitter

Wild Flagrant: Akademiks Offers Rory & Mal Of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ A Job Detailing Cars was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: