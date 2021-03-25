Bhad Bhabie Talks “Cash Me Outside” Fame: “I Hate It So Much”

Danielle Bregoli‘s appearance on the Dr. Phil Show may have been her claim to fame, but it seems the freshly turned young adult is looking to shed her childish image.

On Monday (Mar 23), in honor of her upcoming 18th birthday, Bhad Bhabie posted an intimate interview to her YouTube channel recalling her now-infamous “Cash me Outside” TV moment, revealing that she is not a fan of her initial appearance.

“My problem with the meme was always that people only got to see half the story,” Bhad Bhabie said. “For years I didn’t even want to talk about it. People would say it and I would just be like, okay yeah, whatever.” She added that the meme’s popularity arose while she was at Turn-About Ranch, the rehabilitation facility she was sent to after her Dr. Phil appearance.

The “Hi Bich” rapper also revealed that she was unaware of the clip’s viral success for the first six months due to being in the boot camp assigned by the show without access to the internet, phone, or access to the outside world.

“I was gone in a program for six months in the middle of nowhere. I had no phone, no internet, no none of that. I didn’t see this ’til I got home. I turned on my phone and I seen my face everywhere.”

It’s clear that Bregoli has grown up and desires for the world to get to know the new young woman she’s become, noting that she views the past experience as “negative” adding that it paints her as an “evil little girl” without giving the full story of why she acted out the way she did.

“It just surrounds me with negativity. That meme made everybody think I was just this evil, hateful little girl,” she recalled. “No. That’s why I hate it so much.”

