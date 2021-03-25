Asian Woman Who Faded Attacker Has Received Nearly $1M In GoFundMe Donations

One of the most horrific pieces of footage from 2021 is also serving as a glimmer of hope. Humanitarians have joined together to support an unfortunate victim.

On Wednesday, March 17 Xiao Zhen Xie was waiting to cross an intersection in San Francisco when a White man with blond hair ran up and punched her face. Instead of avoiding further physicality with the perpetrator she picked up a wooden plank and started striking the man’s face. Her adrenaline must have been fueling her rage as she was able to take down her opponent. Police soon arrived at the scene where she stood there sobbing and clutching her weapon. “This bum, he hit me!” she screamed.

As spotted on The San Francisco Chronicle the elder has received an amazing amount of support in the form of GoFundMe donations. Since it has been launched it has raised over $912,000 dollars. Additionally a representative from GoFundMe tells The Chronicle that it is the most viewed page on their platform for the month. But to hear her family tell it the monies will benefit a good and very timely cause. “Hate crimes towards Asians is nothing new. It has happened since the first Asian immigrants arrived in America. But during the pandemic, hate crimes towards the AAPI community have accelerated in an alarming rate,” Xie’s family said.

“All the hatred that is happening towards the AAPI community has deeply angered and saddened our family. The AAPI community is bleeding from this violence and hatred. We as a community cannot stay silent nor be silenced anymore,” their statement continued. “That is why our family plans to donate ALL funds generated in this GoFundMe to help the AAPI community recover, and combat racism.”

SFPD arrested Steven Jenkins, 39, on Thursday, March 18 for the crime. “Investigators are working to determine if racial bias was a motivating factor in the incident,” Robert Rueca, a spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department told The Washington Post. He was also reportedly involved in another unprovoked assault to another elderly Asian person that same day.

