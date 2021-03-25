The Breakfast Club Denies Paying Tekashi 6ix9ine $500K For Interview

Just when you thought there was no one left for Tekashi 6ix9ine to snitch on, the rainbow haired Hip-Hop pariah done went and roped The Breakfast Club into his ever-expanding web of alleged tattle-tellin.’

Yesterday The Breakfast Club addressed the rumor that Tekashi had spread in which he stated that the popular morning show had actually paid him to lock down an interview with him at the height of his popularity a few years back. Apparently the Henry Hill of Hip-Hop told Bobby Shmurda that The Breakfast Club coughed up a cool $500,000 to get that 2018 interview and even gets royalties from it’s views on YouTube.

We’re not sure when this rumor even became a topic of discussion but Charlamagne and DJ Envy decided it was time to address and shoot it down like Tekashi put a hit out on it while on Instagram.

“Salute to Bobby Shmurda, too, man. Aye, Bobby, that artist lied to you. The Breakfast Club does not pay for interviews. Just wanted to throw that out there.” Charlamagne said before DJ Envy asked him to expound on the statement.

“There’s an artist that told Bobby Shmurda that he got paid half a million dollars to do a Breakfast Club interview and that he gets residuals, royalties from the YouTube interview.” After talking about it, they revealed that it was Tekashi who told Bobby Shmurda that he was paid for the interview to which DJ Envy proclaimed “He’s a goddamn liar.”

Though they don’t know if Tekashi and Bobby are keeping in touch these days we feel it might’ve been something Snitch9ine told Bobby when they collaborated on “STOOPID” which featured Bobby rapping on a phone from prison. Regardless of what Tekashi might’ve said, Charlamagne insisted that “Any artist that ever told you that Breakfast Club has paid for an interview is a damn liar.”

We believe Tha God. Just sayin.’

Check out the morning trio address the issue below and let us know who you believe in this matter.

