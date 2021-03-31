Westside Gunn “Julia Lang,” Juicy J. ft. Lil Baby “2Chains,” & More | Daily Visuals 3.31.21

Griselda might be your favorite hardcore Hip-Hop group of the 20’s, but that doesn’t mean each individual MC of the three-man group isn’t capable of bodying a track all by themselves.

For his clip to “Julia Lang,” Westside Gunn is showing and proving he’s just as deadly in the booth when he rolls dolo as he is when with Conway and Benny and shines bright under the lights of Times Square before lamping in the studio to lay down some heat. Man got more ice than an eskimo. No wonder he always got a bubble jacket to keep warm.

Down south Juicy J links up with Lil Baby for their visuals to “2CHAINS” where they two run a used cars spot and pawn shop to cash in on used merchandise because why not? One man’s garbage is another man’s treasure.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jay Crtich, David S Gray, and more.

WESTSIDE GUNN – “JULIA LANG”

JUICY J FT. LIL BABY – “2CHAINS”

JAY CRITCH – “BEEN THAT”

MELLO MUSIC GROUP FT. QUELLE CHRIS & THE ALCHEMIST – “IRON STEEL SAMURAI”

DAVID S GRAY – “LEAVE THE TRAP”

YUNG DRED FT. LIL GOTIT – “OVERLOAD”

