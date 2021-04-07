Samsung Is Bringing 5G Connectivity & Its Newest Galaxy Features Into Its New Affordable A Series Lineup

Getting a new smartphone isn’t cheap, especially one of Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartphones like the S21 Ultra 5G. The Korean tech giant understands that.

Wednesday (Apr.7), the company unveiled its new Galaxy A Series lineup, and it’s making having a 5G capable smartphone with a great camera and a beautiful display even more affordable. The lineup consists of five models, the Galaxy A52 5G, A42 5G, A32 5G, A12, and A02s. Each one brings something different to the table, hoping to lure in the smartphone user who isn’t looking to break the bank on a new device.

The three 5G capable A Series models all have a brand-new Fun Mode that features special AR Snapchat lenses, fingerprint sensor, face recognition, and 4K Video Snap.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

The Galaxy A52 5G takes many of the Galaxy innovations and packs them into a $499 smartphone, a rare feat now and days. It has a new quad-camera system that features a Main: 64MP (F1.8) Ultra Wide: 12MP (F2.2) Macro: 5MP (F2.4) Depth: 5MP (F2.4) lenses with high-resolution and Optical Image Stabilization to help you capture crisp and steady photos. On the front of the phone is a 32MP (F2.2) selfie camera. The Galaxy A 52 5G also uses Single Take and Super Steady, two features that users can find in Samsung’s higher-tiered models like the S21 Ultra.

For the pro videographer on the go, the Galaxy A52 also adds innovations like Pro Video Mode that will give you more editing capabilities allowing users to adjust settings including ISO, shutter speed, exposure levels, and white balance so you can film how you want.

The Galaxy A52 5G also has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate — a first for the Galaxy A series that allows for super-smooth scrolling, mobile gaming, and web browsing. The Galaxy A52 5G also has stereo sound that will deliver a clear and balanced audio experience while watching a movie or playing your favorite game. Those who love to venture outdoors won’t need to worry about your A52 5G. Samsungs boasts the smartphone can “withstand up to three feet of water for 30 minutes and won’t be slowed down by dust” thanks to its IP67 rating, another first for a Galaxy A Series smartphone.

The Galaxy A52 has a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Fast Charging.

Galaxy A52 5G will be available starting at $499.99. It features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and up to 1TB expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

The Galaxy A42 G5 is just a step down from the A52, but it still comes packed with features. It has a 48 MP triple camera system with an Ultra-Wide: 8MP (F2.2) Depth: 2MP (F2.4) lenses that will allow users to take amazing photos and videos in 4K has features like Super Steady and Single Take. On the front is a 13MP (F2.2) selfie camera. The 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display Infinity-U with a 60Hz refresh rate helps deliver crystal clear visuals and vibrant colors.

A 5,000mAh battery backed by 15W fast charging should help keep you in the game all day.

Galaxy A42 5G features 4GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and up to 1TB expandable storage. It will be available starting at $399.99.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

The A32 delivers 5G to users at its lowest price point. The A32 5G has a powerful camera system that features 48MP (F1.8) Ultra Wide: 8MP (F2.2) Macro: 5MP (F2.4) Depth: 2MP(F2.4) lenses. Like the Galaxy A42 5G, it has a 13MP (F2.2) selfie camera. The Galaxy A32 5G has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy A32 5G will be available starting at $279.99. It features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be upgraded to 1TB thanks to expandable storage.

The Galaxy A12 & A02s

Both A12 and A02s are the lower tier of the A Series lineup but don’t let the devices fool you. Both come with great features and affordable price points. The Galaxy A12 (starting at $179.99) and the Galaxy A02s (starting at $109.99) give budget smartphone users the essentials like an all-day battery featuring Fast Charging, a multi-lens camera experience, and a crisp, colorful 6.5-inch HD+ display.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Galaxy A02s’ rear camera system features a Main: 13MP (F2.2), Macro: 2MP (F2.4), Depth: 2MP (F2.4), and a 5MP (F2.2) selfie camera. The Galaxy A12’s rear camera system consists of Main: 16MP Ultra Wide: 5MP (F2.2) Macro: 2MP (F2.4) Depth: 2MP (F2.4) complimented with an 8MP (F2.2) selfie camera.

The Galaxy A12 features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, while the Galaxy A02s has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Both models support expandable storage.

US Availability

The Galaxy A42 5G will be available starting April 8, and the Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G, and A12 will be available starting April 9, April 7 for ATT customers. Galaxy A02s will be available starting April 29.

Each model comes with a two-month trial of YouTube Premium and a six-month trial of SiriusXM Streaming, redeemable in the Samsung Members app.

—

Photos: Samsung

Samsung Is Bringing 5G Connectivity & Its Newest Galaxy Features Into Its New Affordable A Series Lineup was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: