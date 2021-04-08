Regina King & Viola Davis Showcase Jaw Dropping Beauty In ‘Entertainment Weekly’ Oscars Issue

Regina King and Viola Davis are known for bringing talent and beauty on screen, but it appears the two leading ladies decided to take some of that Black Girl Magic and leave it on their latest covers with Entertainment Weekly.

The special issue, which is centered around the upcoming Oscars features both Regina King and Viola Davis on separate covers donning stunning fashions and looking flawless, but it’s not all eye candy. During their respective interviews, both Davis and King reflected on their biggest Oscar moments before sharing their individual highs and lows throughout their careers.

While reflecting on her massive success with her hit film, One Night in Miami, Regina King shared how she missed not being able to reach out to her mentor, legendary film director John Singleton, to get his opinion on the film, before adding that she “missed hearing his feedback.”

“I get emotional sometimes because I remember having conversations with John while I was prepping for this when we were in the very beginning stages,” Regina King said during the interview. “He was just so excited about it. But I feel like I was able to let him know before he transitioned that he had so much to do with me directing.”

King said she wished she could have heard what Singleton thought about the film, and what pointers the late director would have given her.

“Because the thing about John and I, I think he would have liked the film, but he would’ve definitely told me, ‘Next time you may want to think about…’” she said. “He would have given me that just because our relationship spanned over, damn near 30 years.”

Viola Davis also shared her sentiments over finally being acknowledged as the Hollywood royalty that she is, noting that the moment was bittersweet due to the obstacles she had to climb and overcome due to starting her acting career after 40.

“You know I had nine failed pilots, right?” Davis said during the interview. “I was 49 when I got [How to Get Away with Murder]. The Help did a lot of work. Doubt did a lot of work. Antwone Fisher did a lot of work. But it was a network TV show that put me on the map. It’s just heartbreaking as a woman when you’re not seen as pretty and when you’re not seen as young. When you’re darker than a paper bag, no one sees you. They just don’t. If I want any kind of role that is deeper, more complicated, more specific, then I have to look for it. And once I look for it, trust me, I have to develop it. Very much so.”

Check out photos from the issue below, to read the full interview click here.

Regina King & Viola Davis Showcase Jaw Dropping Beauty In ‘Entertainment Weekly’ Oscars Issue was originally published on hiphopwired.com

