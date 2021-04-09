Kult 45: Confederate Flag Carrying Capitol Insurrectionist Indicted

On January 6th, 2021 we witnessed a history when a mob of angry white supremacists stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the confirmation of Joe Biden as our 46th President of The United States, and keep Racist-In-Chief, Donald Trump in office.

Not only did their insurrection fail, but hundreds of Trumpians were arrested in the following weeks and now the infamous Confederate flag carrying cult 45 member has been hit with more charges than the average storm “trooper.” According to CNBC, Kevin Seefried has been indicted by a grand jury on five counts related to obstruction, entering restricted property and disorderly conduct.

Seefried’s son, Hunter (no relation to Biden) was also slapped with the same charges as his Confederacy representing daddy with the addition of three extra charges connected to destruction of government property and violence on Capitol grounds.

Had Trump remained President you can bet all these fools would’ve been pardoned for helping him retain power.

Unfortunately for the Seefried’s, people close to them dropped dime and let the FBI know who these fools were after Hunter bragged about being a part of the insurrection. In an affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Katherine Pattillo, it was stated that authorities reviewed footage of the infamous insurrection and caught the two entering the Capitol through a broken window.

“Kevin Seefried confirmed to law enforcement agents that Hunter Seefried was asked by an individual unknown to the Seefrieds to assist with clearing the window because Hunter Seefried was wearing gloves,” Pattillo wrote.

Both men participated in separate, voluntary interviews with investigators, Pattillo wrote. Kevin Seefried said during his interview that he had brought the Confederate flag from his home in Delaware, where he had it displayed outside.

Kinda hard to remain anonymous when you’re walking around with a traitor’s flag on government property.

While we’re sure most of the insurrectionists now regret their actions we have no sympathy for white supremacists nor Trumpians who’d rather live in an fascist state than a democracy. We hope every last one of them gets the book thrown at them.

Kult 45: Confederate Flag Carrying Capitol Insurrectionist Indicted was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: