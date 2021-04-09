DJ Khaled Is Selling Some Of His Wardrobe To Help Underprivileged Communities

Even though DJ Khaled is in album mode he has found a way to give back to the people. He will be selling off some of his biggest fits for a good cause.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Miami native is letting his fans get special access to his closet with a goal of giving to the less fortunate. On Wednesday, April 7 he announced that he will be parting away with some of his most noted apparel and accessories in a partnership with the Poshmark app. “Posh Love meets Fan Luv,” he wrote to Twitter. “I’m partnering with @Poshmarkapp, alongside my queen Nicole, to bring you a Poshmark closet featuring my personal collection. All of our proceeds will give back to the We The Best Foundation. Lets go poshing!” he wrote.

Posh Love meets Fan Luv! I’m partnering with @Poshmarkapp , alongside my queen Nicole, to bring you a Poshmark closet featuring my personal collection. All of our proceeds will give back to the We The Best Foundation. Lets go poshing! Shop now: https://t.co/aS1EYfLWVD pic.twitter.com/b2Vu6PIeX4 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 7, 2021

Some of the wears available for purchase include his outfits from the “You Stay,” “Just Us” and “Holy Mountain” music videos, as well as the matching silks from the Father Of Asahd album cover. The We The Best Foundation is billed as “an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of the next generation–from childhood to adulthood. We The Best Foundation supports non-profit organizations and individuals in underserved communities in efforts that aid them towards becoming the best version of themselves by making their dreams come true.”

You can shop the collection here.

