Supreme and Nike collaborations are known for bringing out the hypebeasts in sneaker collectors. Although they bricked with their 2019 SB Dunk collection, they’ve since rebounded with some heat and it seems like it’s going to get hotter this summer.

While heads wait on the highly anticipated Supreme x Air Jordan 1 collaboration, the hottest street brand in the game is remixing a different silhouette for the block and breathing new life into a lesser-known Nike Air Max 96. Featuring a transparent base layer that exposes some red Supreme logo printed inner soles, the black mesh and air bubbled out kicks will no doubt be a must-have for sneakerheads, Supreme aficionados and those resellers looking to hit alick.

While feet will naturally cover-up the Supreme soles on the inside, there’s enough “Supreme” logos on the tongue to let people know these aren’t your everyday Nike Air Max 96’s.

No word yet on when these will release but rumors having them dropping sometime this summer or fall. Needless to say picking up a pair will be mission impossible but what else is new when it comes to these hyped releases?

Will y’all be checking for these when they become available? Let us know in the comments section.

Sock Game Essential: Supreme & Nike Collaborating On An OG Air Max 96 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: