Bobby Brown Reveals He Believes Nick Gordon Responsible for Death of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina

Bobby Brown has been through a lot when it comes to death and trauma. During his recent sit down with Jada Pinkett-Smith for the Red Table Talk, he opened up about how he overcame it all.

While discussing how he’s dealing with the grief over the recent passing of his son, Bobby Brown Jr., Bobby Brown Sr. also discussed his new found passion towards petitioning for the formal charging and convicting of street dealers who push synthetic drugs or opioid laced drugs to be charged with a more harsh crime after it was revealed that Bobby Jr reportedly passed away ported mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol.

“I just think there needs to be something done to these dealers out here because they’re out here really killing people,” Brown said. “In my opinion, it’s intentional.”

While Bobby Brown Jr. died due to an overdose, Brown Sr. insisted that his son was not addicted to drugs, but instead was a young man who liked to “experiment.’

“The part I don’t like is the reports saying he was an addict, he wasn’t hooked on drugs like I was,” Brown said. “It wasn’t like he was dependent on drugs like when I was in my situation. I depended, I needed it. He was a young man that tried the wrong stuff and it took him out of here.”

Brown added that the circumstances behind losing his daughter felt eerily similar to how he felt when he lost his daughter with his ex-wife, Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina.

“Losing [my son] was very, very unexpected, just like losing my daughter,” Brown continued. “We were just in the studio two nights before. It was something that hit me really, really hard. He was a musician, played piano, played drums, he was a great writer. He was a teacher and learner. He learned from everybody that he was around and he taught just as much as he learned… He was someone that I just admired him as a young man and how he grew up. He just wanted to be a part of something that was going to be special. His smile, when he smiled, he just brightened up a room.”

During the sitdown, the New Edition Member also shared his opinion on what he believes really happened to both Bobbi Kristina and Whitney Houston, blaming both deaths on Nick Gordon revealing that he was the last one to see both alive.

“He was the only one there with both situations, with my ex-wife, and with my daughter, and they both died the same way.”

After being questioned by Jada Pinkett-Smith about his belief on whether Gordon actually killed his daughter and ex-wife, Brown stated he did, noting that he believed Gordon did so with synthetic drugs.

“I believe so,” he replied. “This is my opinion of who I think this young man was… Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think he was more so a provider of, you know, party favors.”

Check out the full episode below.

Bobby Brown Reveals He Believes Nick Gordon Responsible for Death of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina was originally published on hiphopwired.com

