Tis’ the season for outdoor festivals, even if the nation is still battling a deadly pandemic. This week Rolling Loud announced the dates for their upcoming event along with a stellar lineup that’s sure to attract fans that miss live performances.

Vulture reports that the three-day extravaganza takes place from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25, in Miami Gardens, Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium. Surprisingly, the headliners are the same as last year’s canceled event due to strict quarantine restrictions from the coronavirus outbreak.

A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone will share the main headlining duties each day of the festival. Also set to perform are Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, DaBaby, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, and special guest Bobby Shmurda.

Others listed on the 130-roster include City Girls, Flow Mili, Gucci Mane, Ski Mask the Slump God, T-Pain, Kodak Black, Tyga, Gunna, Chief Keef, Wale, Swae Lee, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Rod Wave, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Nav, Polo G, Sheck Wes, Curren$y, Fetty Wap, Lil Tjay, Lil Yachty, Young Dolph and Rico Nasty.

If you purchased tickets to last year’s festival, this is the perfect time to search for it. Rolling Loud is honoring all passes from their postponed 2020 Miami show and will issue refunds to those unable to attend the new date.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 23, at noon ET on their website.

Remember to be smart and wear a mask while you’re out there. Consider a vaccination shot before jumping into the mosh pit. It’s free!

Rolling Loud Is Back: Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky To Headline Miami 2021 Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com

