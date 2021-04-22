Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Shot In Florida

Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue is in critical condition after being shot in Florida. Reportedly, he was the victim of an armed robbery.

According to the authorities, Baby Blue was shot on Monday night (April 19) while in the parking lot of a SpareZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida. The cops say a pair of goons tried to liberate the artist of his chain.

Reports TMZ:

A physical altercation erupted when the men tried to steal a gold chain necklace … and cops say it was during the scuffle that Baby Blue was shot in the left shoulder area. It’s unclear if the suspects took off with the chain.

Baby Blue, who was in town for a release party for his new track, “Jerry Rice,” was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. Cops say the two suspects fled before cops arrived on scene.

Cops say one suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a face covering while the second wore a grey hoodie with a face covering. Davie PD urges anyone with information to contact them or the Broward Crime Stoppers.

Born Diamond Blue Smith, Baby Blue was arrested last year by the Feds for allegedly using COVID-19 relief money to buy a Ferrari. Allegedly, he was approved for over $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds, but using said money for luxury items like a foreign whip is a big time no no.

Footage of the aftermath of the shooting managed to make its way online. If you saw something, say something.

