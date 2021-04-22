HHW Premiere: IceBeatChillz Ft. Terri – ” Bad And Naughty”

The year so far has been good to Nigerian music artist and producer IceBeatChillz, including a buzzing single featuring Dancehall Reggae king Beenie Man with the track “Area.” Today (April 22), Hip-Hop Wired is proud to premiere Ice’s latest video “Bad and Naughty” featuring Terri.

The video, directed by Jay Affluent with post-production by Sebastian Sdaigui, features Ice in various warm-weather locales exhibiting his effortless cool, fly fashion sense, and eye for fine detail when it comes to the models that appear alongside him in the clip.

Given that Nigeria has been a hotbed of talent for years, Ice’s perspective as an artist connects well with the legacy laid before him by other genre-bending artists from the African nation. Self-produced by Ice himself, “Bad and Naughty” takes on the Afro Dancehall style that has taken the world by storm and delivers a tune that should undoubtedly get the dancefloor bubbling.

Here’s what IceBeatChillz has to say about the new “Bad and Naughty” single:

The energy and tempo of Bad and Naughty feels like summer, but it’s originally about [elusive] love, so the video indirectly tells that story. It was shot by Jay Affluent with post-production by Sebastian Sdaigui and Bellanoir Films. You’re watching fun and fireworks, fashion and beauty, but details like the undershot scenes and fireworks pay homage to Alex Prager, a really dope photographer that’s known for artistic illusions. That’s why the little boy is watching this life on TV. It’s all in the details and red herrings. I’m happy how it all came together, so I hope you like it too!

After beginning his career in 2013 after his dreams of becoming a footballer were dashed, the artist born Emana Saintly left his small state of Akwa Ibom and moved to Lagos as he began to take his passion for music seriously. Today, Ice is a partner of Crystal Clear Records alongside Jamaican-American duo Pamela and Kystale with offices in New York and Lagos respectively.

Please enjoy the video for IceBeatChillz’s vibey and bouncy “Bad and Naughty” ft. Terri below.

