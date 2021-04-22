Redman “80 Barz,” YG & Mozzy “Bompton to Oak Park” & More | Daily Visuals 4.22.21

Redman is living proof that no matter how old a man gets if he’s put on this Earth to master a particular craft then he shall be preeminent in that particular field for the rest of his life.

Continuing to show and prove that he’s still one of the rap game’s elite MC’s, Reggie Nobel comes through with a new clip for “80 Barz” where he masterfully drops all kinds of metaphors that only OG’s will truly appreciate. And yes millennials, those are old school TV’s in the background.

Speaking of red, out in Cali YG keeps that west coast flavor bumpin’ and for the clip to “Bompton To Oak Park” links up with Mozzy to wave red flags all over the streets of LA.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Big Scarr featuring Gucci Mane, IUR Jetty and Jim Jones, and more.

REDMAN – “80 BARZ”

YG & MOZZY – “BOMPTON TO OAK PARK”

BIG SCARR FT. GUCCI MANE – “IN COLOR”

IUR JETTO & JIM JONES – “EASTSIDE”

KEVIN GATES & RENNI RUCCI – “AT”

26AR – “SHIESTY”

BANKROLL FREDDIE – “WHISTLE”

FOOGIANO – “THE PLAN PT. 2”

