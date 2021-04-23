‘Black Ink Crew’: Ceaser Says He Was Heartbroken After Walt Stole $5k From Him, Reveals They’re No Longer Friends

Ceaser Emmanual and Walt’s longtime friendship is dead… for now.

On the season 9 premiere of Black Ink Crew: New York, the episode ended with some drama that looks like it will be the main storyline of the new season. After a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ceaser got the crew back together, and we eventually learned there was a thief among the ranks when it was revealed someone broke into the 125th street shop stealing merchandise, body jewelry, and cash.

Immediately all signs pointed to the theft being an inside job, and Ceaser’s worst fears were confirmed when his best friend Walt copped to stealing $5,000 from the register after he was pressed by Ted and shown the surveillance footage. Walt, who definitely looked like he has been struggling during the pandemic, even borrowed money from Donna to make it by claiming that he would put the money back. Still, it looks like his action may have permanently damaged his friendship with Ceaser for good.

Speaking exclusively with Distractify, Ceaser spoke on Walt stealing from him and how it has affected his feelings on the man he once considered a brother.

“It’s not like some of the other cast members that came on after we was already on TV and already poppin’,” Ceaser told the website. “Me, Walt, Ted, and Puma have been with each other since day one. If you was to ask me for anything, especially Walt, I’m going to give it to you. And I’m not going to ask back for it. That was our relationship. Like Walt, you messed up here, don’t worry about it. Because as a team, we have to make sure all of us is strong or the weak link is going to f–k the whole thing up.”

He further added, “I never thought Walt would do that to me. I’m not going to lie. It broke my heart. It cut deep because it’s not no TV s–t. This is my real-life friend. Because the money he took, I would have given it to him in the blink of an eye. Like when he was homeless, it was me and Ted that helped get him on his feet. And that’s real life. When it came to his wedding, it was me that made sure he had a great ass wedding. Because everybody know Walt has a struggle in his life.” “He’s always going to have a spot in my heart, but I don’t know when I’m going to get over him stealing from me,” Emmanual said. Damn. We still don’t know exactly what drove Walt to steal from the shop and have to wait until the next episode to find out, but we understand why Ceaser is so hurt because he has helped him out. But, based on previous friendships Ceaser said was dead, we’re not shutting the door on this one completely. We have seen the tattoo shop mogul patch things up with Puma following a vicious fight and with Richard, aka Oh Sh*t, so anything is possible. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

‘Black Ink Crew’: Ceaser Says He Was Heartbroken After Walt Stole $5k From Him, Reveals They’re No Longer Friends was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: