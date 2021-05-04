Saturday Night Live is closing out season 46 with a bang in what is sure to bring the ratings and controversy with one of the internet’s biggest trolls who has a thing for twerking on demons in hell.

The legendary sketch comedy show announced their lineup for the last two episodes earlier this week on Twitter. On May 15, Schmigadoon! star Keegan-Michael Key will host alongside “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo, as the musical guest. The following week The Queen’s Gambit leading actress Anya-Taylor Joy will close out the season with Lil Nas X, who will surely perform “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and a new song.

SNL must have taken a diversity and inclusion seminar because the show has cast some of the most in-demand stars in Black Hollywood and entertainment this season. Chris Rock opened the season in October with the strongest knees in the business, Megan Thee Stallion, as the musical guest. Following their arrival include Issa Rae, Dave Chappelle, Daniel Kaluuya, Regina King, and Regé-Jean Page.

One of the most memorable performances came from Kid Cudi, who copied his wardrobe after the late Kirt Cobain, lead singer of the 90s grunge band Nirvana. Clips of him in a spaghetti-strapped floral dress designed by Virgil Abloh went viral for days on social media, which is probably why Lil Nas X is starring in the final show of the season.

Since the release of his jaw-dropping video for “Montero,” the 21-year-old rapper has battled critics for the artistic direction of his provocative video. If you remember, it featured a half-naked Lil Nas X pole-dancing as it descends into the depths of hell, coupled with a “reverse cowgirl” positioned twerk on a demon. We have some thoughts about that which deserves a read.

It’s not far-fetched to wonder if he’ll bring the same imagery to the SNL stage.

‘SNL’ Taps Keegan-Michael Key and Lil Nas X To Star In Final Episodes Of Season was originally published on hiphopwired.com

