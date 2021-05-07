So Sad: Authorities Believe 40 Cal’s Missing Daughter Committed Suicide At Niagra Falls

The search for Dipset affiliate 40 Cal’s missing daughter seems to have come to an unfortunate tragic end.

PIX 11 reports that the rapper’s 19-year-old daughter, Saniyya Dennis, who is enrolled at Buffalo State College, is believed to be dead due to suicide. Authorities believe Dennis took her own life following a breakup.

The sad news was confirmed by Erie County District Attorney John Flynn on Thursday (May 6) when he said, “It appears this poor girl took her own life.” Before her apparent suicide, Dennis was last seen leaving her dorm on the evening of April 24 and revealed that she was arguing with her boyfriend, which subsequently led to him calling off their relationship. In a series of text messages that she sent following the argument, Dennis threatened to take her own life.

Despite the text messages she sent to her boyfriend, Dennis claimed that she felt better and even reconsidered taking her own life after speaking with friends. But around 11 PM, Dennis reportedly tossed several items in a trash can, but it has not been revealed exactly what those items were.

Flynn further explained that Dennis hopped on two buses before getting off at a stop near the Niagara Falls Visitor Center. She contacted her mother around midnight to tell her that she loved her and message her the next day. Dennis also reached out to a male friend and told him that she would not be seeing him this summer.

Dennis can be seen on surveillance footage from cameras on the bridge along Goat Island Road around 12:17 a.m. EST. There she spoke with a friend for about 45 minutes, telling him that she would jump off a bridge. Dennis took a Snapchat selfie near the Nikola Tesla monument with Niagara Falls in the background around 1 am before telling another friend she was on her way back to Buffalo. But that was not the case. Authorities say just minutes after she sent that text, her phone was either powered off or destroyed.

Dennis has been missing for two weeks, with her father taking to Instagram to reveal he has been desperately and understandably searching for his daughter, even offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to her safely being found.

“My daughter Saniyya is missing out of Buffalo State College,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “Anyone with any helpful info hit my dm, any other matters respectfully don’t contact me! $10,000 for any info that connect.”

In his last post he shared 3 days ago, he wrote:

“Do me a favor , nobody ever address me and ask.. What’s Good? , think before you speak!!! Ain’t nothin good about what I’m goin through.”

Hip-Hop Wired is sending our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to 40 Cal and Saniyya Dennis’ family and friends.

—

Photo: Westend61 / Getty

So Sad: Authorities Believe 40 Cal’s Missing Daughter Committed Suicide At Niagra Falls was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: