HHW Gaming: PS5 DualSense Controller Now Works On Apple Devices When Using Remote Play

Tired of using your PS4 DualShock controller while playing PS5 games while using the Remote Play feature on your iPad or iPhone? We are happy to report those days are officially over.

Thanks to the latest update to the PS Remote Play app, users can now use the PS5’s innovative DualSense controller to play PlayStation games on their iPad or iPhone. Sony finally rolled out the feature, and it works on any Apple iPhone running iOS14.5 and iPads running iPadOS 14.5, giving you the ability to move on from the PS4 DualShock controller.

There is a small caveat. You won’t be getting the full DualSense experience. According to Reddit and The Verge, you can play games that utilize the controller’s adaptive triggers, but the experience will not be like as if you’re playing those games on the PS5 console and is described as random at best.

Players will still experience rumbling through the controller, but when playing games like Control that feature more advanced haptic features, you will not get to enjoy that sensation. That’s a bit of a bummer, being that the advanced haptic feature literally does take the gameplay experience to another level.

Another letdown is that the built-in speakers, microphone, and headphone jack also do not work on the DualSense controller while using Remote Play The Verge reports.

While leveling up to the DualSense over the DualShock is a bit of an upgrade, it really doesn’t change the experience. But, these are all issues that Sony can correct with another update, and it’s a safe bet to assume that the company is working on it.

