HHW Gaming: DJ Khaled & Megan Fox Will Kick Off’s LG’s Only on OLED Campaign With ‘Fortnite’ Face Off

This might be the most random Fortnite battle ever, and we are very intrigued.

Announced on Monday (May 10), Korean-based electronics company LG (Life’s Good) has enlisted the help of We The Best Music general DJ Khaled and actress Megan Fox to kick off its new Only On OLED campaign. The two superstars of their respective fields will bump heads in Epic Games’ highly addictive video game Fortnite.

The Only On OLED campaign will feature not only a celebrity gaming face-off series but also a “docu-style short films featuring professional star athletes, and exclusive sneak peeks at never-before-seen content from some of this year’s most anticipated movie releases available only on LG TV’s FOMO Channel app on its webOS smart TV platform,” a press release announced.

The first matchup between DJ Khaled and Megan Fox occurs on Wednesday (May 12) will feature a 90-minute Fortnite battle and will be hosted by Greg Miller. You can watch the live-streamed event on professional esports team Evil Geniuses’ Twitch Channel. Khaled will be coached by Evil Geniuses talent Justin “FearItSelf” Kats, and Megan Fox will get support from legendary Evil Geniuses Counter-Strike coach Wilton “Zews” Prado.

“Only on OLED is the only place you’ll find a gaming event like this. It brings together the moments people love – gaming, sports, movies – all in one place,” Khaled begins. “You have to experience LG OLED- I couldn’t imagine a better TV than the OLED to play this video game against Megan Fox on.”

Khaled might have his hands full with Fox, who revealed in her statement that she is a gamer and spends hours playing video games.

“I’ve spent a lot of hours gaming over the years but playing on LG OLED is like an entirely new experience,” said Megan Fox.” “When I was asked to join the Only on OLED gaming showdown against DJ Khaled, there was no way I was going to pass up the opportunity. Playing on LG OLED makes you feel like an esports pro…even though you’re clearly not.”

You can watch the announcement trailer below.

