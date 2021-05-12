Chance The Rapper & AMC Theaters Team To Give Fans Advance Screening Of ‘Magnificent Coloring World’

Chance the Rapper is once again giving back to his hometown, but this time he’s taking fans to the movies.

In an effort to get fans back outside and in theaters, Chance the Rapper and AMC Theatres announced they are setting limited advance screenings of his highly anticipated concert film, “Magnificent Coloring World,” in Chicago.

The concert film, filmed in 2017 on the tails of Chance’s historic Grammy’s win for Best Rap Album, will have 5 showings starting Friday (May 14), which is the anniversary of the album’s, Coloring Book, release.

“Seeing movies together on the big screen is an essential part of summertime and something I deeply missed over the last year, Chance the Rapper said in a statement, “I am extremely excited and honored to partner with AMC to safely bring fans back to the theater.”

Taking to social media to share the news, the “Holy” rapper expounded on his excitement regarding the partnership, sharing with fans he’s hoping they would be “proud” of his work.

“I really can’t wait for y’all all to be able to see my movie in theatres,” Chance wrote. “Like I think you’ll be really proud.”

This upcoming release marks the first project from Chance to be released through AMC. The self-distributed film also marks the first film released through his House of Kicks imprint.

“Chance’s love and respect for the cinemas made this partnership a no-brainer and we couldn’t be happier to bring his vision to the big screen,” says Adam Aron, CEO, and President of AMC Theatres. “We are so excited to have fans see Chance’s truly unique take on what a concert film should sound and look like.”

Tickets for the advance screening of Magnificent Coloring World officially goes on sale at the box office only on Wednesday, May 12th at 6 PM with advance screenings available between May 14– 16 at the AMC River East 21 in Chicago.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here and check out Chance’s official announcement below.

Chance The Rapper & AMC Theaters Team To Give Fans Advance Screening Of ‘Magnificent Coloring World’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: