While his career has been full of notable accomplishments Drake is now in a super elite group when it comes to his artistry. He is set to receive the “Artist Of The Decade” award at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards.

As spotted on Vulture the Toronto, Canada native found out that he is slotted to be breathing very rare air in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, May 10 Billboard Magazine announced he will be taking home the “Artist Of The Decade” award for their 2021 ceremony. According to press release the “Laugh Now Cry Later” MC dominated the charts like no other from 2010 to 2020.

“After first appearing on Billboard charts in 2009, Drake banked nine Billboard 200 No. 1s in the 2010s, first leading with his debut 2010 studio LP, Thank Me Later, and most recently reigning with 2019’s Care Package” it read. “He also scored six Hot 100 No. 1s in that span. Since his debut, he has obliterated numerous chart records, including the most Hot 100 top 10s (45, to-date) and overall entries (232).” He also holds the title for most Billboard Music Awards with 27 after taking home 12 prizes in 2019. Additionally he is nominated for seven awards including “Top Artist”.

Drake posted the announcement on his Instagram and expressed his enthusiasm by simply writing “ JEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEZ”.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live on Sunday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET. with the festivities hosted by Nick Jonas.

Drake To Receive Artist Of The Decade Award At 2021 Billboard Music Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

