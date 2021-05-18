YFN Lucci Surrenders To Atlanta Cops On Gang Racketeering Case

YFN Lucci is getting quite acquainted with the process of surrendering to the police. The Atlanta rapper turned himself into Atlanta PD on gang racketeering charges.

WSB-TV reports that Lucci is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

“We do treat charges more so than the celebrity status and he is certainly in our maximum security area,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told WSB-TV. Apparently, Lucci surrendered back on May 10. And considering the charges he is facing, don’t expect him to get bond again.

Per WSB-TV:

Documents indicate the racketeering case filed April 30 involves, among other things, the felony murder of James Adams, in which Lucci is accused along with two others.

Lucci had already been charged in connection with that homicide in January.

Atlanta police say Lucci and three gang members traveled to an area dominated by a rival gang. Lucci was driving the car when Adams and a front-seat passenger fired multiple shots. Adams was hit by return fire and was put out of the vehicle a short distance away.

Findling maintains the felony murder charge against Lucci involves an allegation that Lucci was driving his Maybach with some friends when someone shot at the car, someone in the back seat defensively returned fire, and because a passenger in Lucci’s car was killed, Lucci was charged with felony murder — which Findling says he’s absolutely not guilty of.

Although both sides agreed to bond Lucci out on the murder charge, prosecutors moved to revoke his bail after the RICO indictment since the rapper reportedly kept violating his conditions. Apparently, hitting the strip club was a no-go, but he went anyway.

Lucci’s lawyer Drew Findling maintains his client’s innocence.

