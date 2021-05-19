Clout Chaser Central: Rapper Bugzie the Don Faces Federal Charges In Connection To Capitol Riot

Among the many stirring and outright disturbing images of the attack on the U.S. Capitol building back in January, one Virginia rapper decided to immortalize the moment via an ill-advised photo session. Bugzie The Don was at the insurrection inside the hallowed federal building, and now faces charges after using one of the images for the cover of his album.

The Washington Post published a report regarding the actions of Antionne DeShaun Brodnax of Sandston, Va., a town outside of Richmond. Brodnax aka Bugzie claims he was already in the Washington area for a video shoot and entered the Capitol building to take video footage and photos for reasons that aren’t immediately clear in the accounts described within the Post.

Bugzie was arrested on March 11, just days after he released his latest album The Capital, which features him smoking while sitting on the hood of a SWAT vehicle. Clearly aware enough to know that something was amiss on the Capitol grounds, Bugzie essentially incriminated himself by putting out the image and even eluded to not being at the event on the album according to the report.

Earlier in May, Brodnax was hit with four federal charges, two of which include unlawful entry and disorderly conduct. Brodnax told investigators that he had no intentions of being at the riot but saw the rally and the marchers making their way to the Capitol and followed suit. From his side, Brodnax spent around 40 minutes inside the building, taking photos, and even took a shot next to a statue of 1970 Nobel Peace Prize winner Norman Borlaug.

Federal investigators have sent subpoenas to Twitter and Facebook to access any deleted messages or posts in connection to the riot as evidence, but Brodnax’s attorney is fighting the investigation by stating that his client’s constitutional rights are being violated.

Bugzie The Don will be due in court this Thursday.

