Lil Jon will be taking his talents to home renovation. HGVT has greenlighted the Lil Jon Wants To Do What? show.

The famed producer is ready to reveal his passion for home renovation in a new HGTV show, Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. Alongside popular designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon, a fan favorite from DIY Network’s Mega Dens, Lil Jon offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision—to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered—and make it a reality.

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down,” said Lil Jon. “When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends—I would rather be the trendsetter.” HGTV also expressed their enthusiasm regarding the new project. “We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excite viewers across the audience spectrum,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is one example of upcoming shows that have all of us rubbing our hands together with excitement.

With ideas ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining, Lil Jon and Anitra push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious renovations and ideas that are sure to inspire daring and dramatic transformations.

The show is slated to air in Summer 2021.

Photo: Discovery Network

Lil Jon Gets His Own HGTV Show ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

