Ford Unveils Their F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Truck

One of America’s most beloved trucks charges into the future with the Ford F-150 Lightning, elevated by all the advantages of electrification and connected technology.

The F-150 Lightning might be the most innovative truck Ford has ever built. From near instant torque to intelligent towing, seamless connectivity to software updates, plus power for your home, a power frunk and a digital screen that’s larger than any currently offered on a full-size truck. The F-150 Lightning is a pillar of the company’s more than $22 billion global electric vehicle plan to lead electrification in areas of strength. Ford is starting with zero-emissions versions of its most popular and best-loved franchises – Mustang, Transit and F-150 – with much more to come in the years ahead.

“For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future,” said Bill Ford, executive chair, Ford Motor Company. “F-Series is America’s best-selling truck for 44 years, the backbone of work across the country, and a trusted icon for generations of customers. Now we are revolutionizing it for a new generation.”

The F-150 Lightning delivers a new experience for truck owners at a starting price of roughly $40,000.00, which is on par with today’s similarly configured F-150 trucks. Ford will also deploy standard over-the-air software updates – called Ford Power-Up – to improve the technology experience, add new features and fix issues without trips to the dealership.

F-150 Lightning targets 563 horsepower and reportedly goes from 0-60 mph time in the mid-4-second range when equipped with an extended-range battery, based on typical industry methodology. Its’ low center of gravity is billed as bringing better handling as well. Making its truck debut on F-150 Lightning in the Lariat and Platinum series is SYNC® 4A – a sleek, modern interface supported by a 15.5-inch touch screen and designed to adapt to driver behavior. SYNC 4A employs natural voice control, cloud-connected navigation and wireless access to your favorite services: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated Amazon Alexa and SYNC AppLink apps.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is scheduled for a Spring 2022 launch.

Photo: Ford

