T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”

Clifford “T.I.” Smith and his wife Tiny Cottle-Harris are battling a series of explosive claims from near a dozen women and one man who claims the couple sexually assaulted them. In a new track titled “What It’s Come To,” Tip seemingly addresses his accusers with some very direct bars despite the case being under active investigation in Los Angeles.

T.I.’s newest song also comes complete with a lyric video and takes explicit aim at the accusers who have anonymously accused Mr. and Mrs. Harris of engaging in sexual assault by way of force, drugs, and other means. In one of the lines in the song, it appears quite clear that T.I. is aware of what’s being said about him and Tiny at the moment and might garner some criticism for calling out the alleged nameless and faceless victims.

From “What It’s Come To”:

And they say hell have no fury like a woman’s scorn

F*ck that, I’m crankin’ up the jury, who you lyin’ on shawty?

Extortion, is that what you got your mind on, shawty?

Tell ’em, “Get it how you live, shawty, I ain’t goin’ for it’”

I’ma take it all away, every day of the week

Bet you thought this sh*t was sweet and I would pay in a week

And you could take this sh*t or leave it, I’m just sayin’ my piece

Best look at all the traffic when you play in the street

Go put your face and reputation on it

These kinda claims deserve more than anonymous

Provocative conversations, don’t it?

They say let’s hit him with the one-two

You see how many other n*ggas this been done to

Check out the lyric video below.

