Chris Rock’s one of the last real Kings of Comedy alive in the game, but with the recent release of his first horror film, Spiral: The Book of Saw, Rock has entered an entirely new genre that most fans weren’t expecting he’d do.

Earlier this week the triple OG comedian from Brooklyn virtually checked into The Breakfast Club to talk about his sudden career move and why he decided it was time to make a drastic change in his normal routine. With Charlamagne Tha God M.I.A. for this one, Angela Yee and DJ Envy have the honors of interviewing Chris and get into why he took on the Saw franchise, what made him get into tattoos, and where cancel culture has led the comedy genre as of late (nowhere good to be honest).

Here are the 6 things we learned from Chris Rock on The Breakfast Club.

Even though Spiral is being considered timely as it centers around police corruption, Chris says that’s just a coincidence as the film was made before the COVID-19 pandemic. It just so happens it was released at a time when anti-police protests and the “Defund The Police” movement has gained steam. “You can make a movie about police corruption in any time.” True that.

For a while now Chris Rock has been vaccinated and even with that being the case he’s still planning on carrying his mask around just in case. Doing what he can to dispel notions about the harm the vaccine may cause, Rock says he may even get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a back up or as he refers to it, “The food stamps of vaccines.”

As a loving father, Chris reveals that he and his daughter shared an interesting bonding moment. Serving as each other’s support systems, Chris says they both went to get their first tattoos together and though they’re not the same ink, they are similar in design. Since then he’s got a few more.

Talking about the effects that therapy has had on him, Chris says that he feels that he can “connect more, is “more comfortable in his skin” and “more empathetic to others.” It’s even helped him rediscover why he got into comedy and appreciate his craft.

Touching on how cancel culture is effecting the comedy scene, Rock says it’s led to dull material saying “When everybody gets safe and nobody tries anything, things get boring. I see a lot of unfunny comedians, I see unfunny TV shows, I see unfunny awards shows, I see unfunny movies – cause everybody’s scared to like, make a move.” He ain’t wrong. He does understand that some things should be off limits, but not everything and certainly not in the comedy genre.

Answering whether he’d be taking on more serious roles going into the future, Chris says he’s definitely going to be expanding his portfolio especially given his age. “I’m too old for Pootie Tang at this point,” Rock states. He’s even down to get butt-naked for a sex scene saying, “Hey, bring it on. I’m in shape. I been working out.” Closest thing we ever got to that was when he was getting “Amazoned” on the balcony by Sissy in CB4. Classic.

